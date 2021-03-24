Devan Hinton had three hits and two RBIs on Tuesday night, but none bigger than his one-run, walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth that lifted LFO to a 5-4 victory over Rockmart on Senior Night in Fort Oglethorpe.
Will Carroll had a double and an RBI for LFO, who led 3-1 after the first inning, but trailed 4-3 going into the bottom of the seventh. The Warriors would tie the game on two errors, a walk, and a fielder's choice off the bat of Malachi Powell that allowed Josh McAfee to score from third with the tying run.
Gage Kelley and Tanner Mantooth each had singles as LFO (5-12 overall) stayed unbeaten in Region 6-AAA at 4-0.
Matthew Shields surrendered two earned runs on eight hits and one walk in seven innings on the mound. He struck out 11 Jackets on the night, but got a no-decision. Mantooth would get the win in relief with two hitless innings. He struck out one batter.
The Warriors' next game is next Tuesday night at home against Adairsville. First pitch is scheduled for 5:55 p.m.