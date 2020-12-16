The Heritage High School baseball program may not have decades of history, but the Generals have already put together a nice tradition of sending players on to the next level.
Two more seniors joined that ever-growing list this past Wednesday as outfielder/pitcher C.J. Robertson and infielder/pitcher Caden Snyder put their signatures on letters of intent with Nashville’s Lipscomb University and Cleveland State (Tenn.), respectively.
“We’ve been really fortunate to have the kind of kids we’ve had,” said Heritage head coach Eric Beagles. “We’ve had some really, really good kids from really good families and baseball is important to them. All we’re doing is trying to build and supplement on that.
“We’ve also had good coaching staffs here, which has helped to develop those guys. (Those coaches) should get a lot of credit for that.”
Robertson said Signing Day meant a lot to him.
“I’ve been putting in a lot of work,” he said. “The grind never stops, you know?
“I just love the coaches and the coaching staff (at Lipscomb) and the way they run things over there. I thought it was just the best fit for me.”
A Ringgold resident who transferred to Heritage prior to last season, Beagles said Robertson is extremely humble and that he became impressed with Robertson’s demeanor during one of the team’s very first workouts last year.
“We had upperclassmen and underclassmen out there hitting on the field and the first thing he does is grab a bucket and goes to shag (fly balls),” Beagles explained. “Normally, upperclassmen hit first and the underclassmen go shag, but that was completely unsolicited. It just happened, but the entire coaching staff noticed it that day.
“We’ve done book studies on leadership. He hasn’t done one with us, but when he came in, he was already implementing a lot of the principals that we emphasize (in our program). He’s a great teammate and he competes really hard. There’s a big difference in working hard and competing hard and he knows what it means to compete. We know Lipscomb is getting a great guy and an outstanding player.”
“I’m going there as an outfielder, so I think I’ll be able to cover the outfield,” said Robertson, who added that he also hoped to bring a good bat to the Bisons’ lineup.
For Snyder, who got a taste of varsity play as a freshman during the Generals’ Final Four run before breaking out into a bigger role as a sophomore, Signing Day was a “dream come true”.
“It means the world to me, honestly,” he smiled. “It’s incredible.
“I liked that (Cleveland State) is not too far (away) and that’s it’s a two-year school. I like the coaches and the campus is really nice in general.”
“Caden is a guy we’ve asked a lot of and we’ll continue to ask a lot of him this (upcoming) year,” Beagles began. “He’s played just about everywhere on the infield for us and he’ll anchor it down again (this year), and he’ll also help us on the mound. He’s kind of a quiet guy, but there’s nothing wrong with that. He just loves to work and that’s the main thing. He comes by it honestly. We’re excited about what all he’s brought to us.”
Beagles also pointed out Snyder’s efforts in the weight room.
“He was around as a freshman when arguably our best class (2018) came through here and he saw firsthand how dedicated those guys were to the weight room,” the coach continued. “He’s really embraced the weight room and gotten stronger and it’s really obvious. Hopefully the younger kids now can see how dedicated he is to (the weight room).”
Snyder said the Cougars are recruiting him to play shortstop.
“I think I’ll be able to bring a pretty good bat, good fielding and I think just a good overall player,” he added.
Beagles said he’s also really excited to see what both will be able to do for the Generals in the 2021 season, adding that both of them were coming off of their best outings on the mound last March when the season was abruptly shut down.
“They both do a little thing, which is a big thing for us,” he added. “They’re both extremely well-mannered. When you talk to these guys, it’s ‘yes sir’ and ‘no sir’. That’s the right thing to do and that will also open up some doors and some opportunities for kids.
“They’ve been raised that way and, like I said, we’re just trying to supplement what their parents have done with them. The parents have made our jobs (as coaches) pretty dang easy.”
Snyder is planning to get business degree, while Robertson is currently undecided on a major, but said he hopes to make a decision soon.