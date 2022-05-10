The Heritage Generals began the Class AAAA state tournament by taking down a region champion on the road in the first round and they threatened to do it again in the third round.
LaGrange, however, refused to follow the script.
After falling to Heritage in the first game of their three-game quarterfinal series on Monday night, the Region 2 champion Grangers salvaged a win in the nightcap before finishing off the series Tuesday afternoon with a 5-0 victory in LaGrange.
The Grangers (29-9) will face another school from Region 7 when they host Cedartown in the state semifinals. Meanwhile the Generals, who advanced farther than any other No. 4 seed in the 32-team field, ended its season with a 22-13 record.
An RBI-single by Seth Stargell was the only run of the game for either team in the first four innings, though both teams had multiple opportunities to plate runs.
LaGrange left the bases loaded in the bottom of the second and stranded two runners in scoring position in the third. Meanwhile, Heritage left a runner at second base in both the second and third innings and ended up leaving the bases full in the fourth.
But the home team broke through again in the fifth. A one-out error was followed by an RBI-single from Colton Esposito and a big two-run double by Turner Cook. Robbie Parker added an RBI-single before the inning was up as LaGrange built its lead to five.
The Grangers ended up making some key defensive plays over the final two frames to halt potential Heritage rallies before a final groundout with the bases loaded in the seventh sealed the victory.
Both teams collected seven hits. LaGrange committed five errors, but still found a way to pick up the win.
Caden Wood pitched all seven innings for the Grangers, striking out two and walking two.
J.C. Armour threw the first 1.2 innings and allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks with one strikeout. Jonathan Glover pitched the final 4.1 innings. Only two of the four runs he allowed were earned and he finished with one walk and one strikeout.
Offensively, Armour went 2 for 3 and Caden Stafford - the lone senior on the Generals' roster - had a double. Brady Chandler, Max Owens, Landen Skeen and Zach Barrett also had singles.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.