The Heritage Generals picked up two narrow and two extremely important home wins on Thursday as they swept a doubleheader from Central-Carroll to sweep the three-game Region 7-AAAA series from the Lions.
HERITAGE 2, CENTRAL 1
The opener saw Brady Chandler win a pitcher's duel as he gave up just five hits and one walk in a complete-game victory. Chandler finished with four strikeouts and went 2 for 2 at the plate to help his own cause.
The Generals got their first run in the bottom of the third inning. Eli Totherow was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame. He stole second and went to third on a passed ball before scampering home on a single by Chandler.
Central tied it up with a two-out RBI-double in the top of the fifth, but in the bottom of the inning, Chandler singled and courtesy runner Cody Bryan was moved to second on a groundout. Bryan later scored on a double by Max Owens.
Chandler set down the Lions 1-2-3 in the final two innings to get the victory. Zach Barrett and Jake Collett also had singles for Heritage.
HERITAGE 10, CENTRAL 9
The nightcap was a much different story as the Generals got out to a big lead before having to hold on at the end to preserve the victory.
Gage Shaver's two-out, two-run single highlighted a six-run first inning, but the Lions continued to chip away at the deficit throughout the game.
They scored twice in the top of the seventh to pull within one, but reliever Garrison May finally slammed the door to complete the sweep.
Landen Skeen started the game and gave up two earned runs on seven hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out five and got the victory. Taylor Vinson allowed just one earned run on one hit and three walks in an inning of relief, finishing with two strikeouts. May replaced him on the mound in the sixth and got the final six outs for the save. He allowed one hit and struck out three.
Offensively, Shaver was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and three stolen bases to go with his two RBIs. Owens was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, two stolen bases and two RBIs, while Jonathan Glover had a hit, scored once, stole a base, and knocked in a pair of runs.
Heritage (14-7, 6-3) will be in action over spring break at Lake Pointe Complex in Emerson. They are scheduled to face Woodland of Cartersville Thursday at 7 p.m. before back-to-back games against Sandy Creek and Cass on Friday at 1 and 4 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.