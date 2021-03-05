The Heritage Generals boosted their record to 6-1 with a 3-1 road victory at Coahulla Creek on Friday night.
Cade Kiniry went 2 for 3 and scored a run, while four other Generals had one hit apiece, including an RBI-double by Caden Snyder to open the scoring.
J.J. Hunt started on the mound and pitched the first 1.1 innings. He gave up an earned run on a hit, two walks and a hit batsman before being replaced by Landen Skeen. Skeen pitched the rest of the way, allowing no runs on two hits with two walks and one strikeout.
Heritage will play at 4 p.m. Saturday against Gordon Lee in the final game of the 2021 Catoosa Children's Fund Classic at AT&T Field in Chattanooga.