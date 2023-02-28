The LFO Warriors put their four-game winning streak on the line at Heritage on Tuesday night, but saw it snapped with a 2-1 loss to their Catoosa County rivals.
Heritage took an early 1-0 lead. J.C. Armour came through with a two-out triple in the bottom of the second before scoring on a double off the bat of Maddox Henry.
LFO tied things up in the top of the fourth. Gabe Helton was hit by a pitch and moved to third on a Dylan Blankenship double. Helton later scored as Brent Bowman reached base on an error.
But in the bottom of the fifth, Gage Shaver led off the frame for Heritage with a single. He stole second and took third on a wild pitch before scoring on a groundout off the bat of Brady Chandler.
The Warriors got a two-out walk in the top of the seventh, but Jonathan Glover's fourth and final strikeout of the game sealed the victory.
Glover pitched two innings of relief, walking two batters without allowing a hit. Zach Barrett pitched the first five innings and allowed one unearned run on three hits and two walks. He finished with seven strikeouts.
Eli Walker pitched 5.1 innings for LFO, giving up two earned runs on six hits and a pair of walks to go with six strikeouts. Tanner Mantooth faced two batters in the bottom of the sixth and struck out one.
J.J. Hunt and Eli Totherow each had a single and a stolen base for the Generals, while Walker and Carson Goff each singled for the Warriors.
Heritage (3-0) will host Ridgeland on Thursday, while LFO (5-2) is slated to play at Coosa on Wednesday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.