Heritage Generals

The LFO Warriors put their four-game winning streak on the line at Heritage on Tuesday night, but saw it snapped with a 2-1 loss to their Catoosa County rivals.

Heritage took an early 1-0 lead. J.C. Armour came through with a two-out triple in the bottom of the second before scoring on a double off the bat of Maddox Henry.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In