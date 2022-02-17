The Heritage Generals pounded out nine hits, while four of their pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts in a 6-1 home victory over Murray County to begin the 2022 season on Wednesday afternoon.
Caden Walling drove in a run on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the second to open the scoring for the home team. J.J. Hunt delivered a two-out double in the third and Taylor Vinson followed up with a sacrifice fly.
An RBI-single by Landen Skeen made it 5-0 in the fourth, and the last run for the Generals came in on a Murray County error in the fifth.
The Indians opened the top of the seventh by loading the bases with no outs and they got their only run on an error. However, the next three batters were retired in order as Heritage closed out the win.
Hunt finished with two doubles and went 3 for 3 with two runs scored. Skeen and Brady Chandler each had two hits. Vinson went 1 for 2. Gage Shaver added a hit and a run scored, while Garrison May drew three walks at plate.
On the mound, Zach Barrett pitched the first four innings. He fanned seven batters and walked just two while allowing only two hits. Jonathan Glover had a strikeout and issued three walks in 1.1 innings of relief. Hunt fanned two batters in two-thirds of an inning, while Skeen pitched one inning of relief. He allowed one hit and one walk with two strikeouts, while the run he allowed was unearned.
Heritage (1-0) will play next Thursday at home against Ringgold. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.