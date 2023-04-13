A frustrating day on the diamond for the Heritage Generals has set up an interesting three-game series to close out the regular season.
After losing at home to the Phoenix on Monday, Heritage dropped both ends of a doubleheader at Sonoraville on Wednesday and currently sits in third place in the Region 7-AAAA standings with only a three-game series against Northwest Whitfield left on the docket.
The Generals (17-10 overall) are 6-6 in region play and mathematically cannot catch Cedartown (12-0) or Sonoraville (10-2) in the standings. They currently hold a two-game lead over Central-Carroll (4-8) and a three-game lead over Northwest (3-9), according to the standings listed on MaxPreps.
Central could finish with a 7-8 mark in region play if they sweep a three-game series against Southeast Whitfield (1-11) and Northwest could tie Heritage if the Bruins were to take all three against the Generals.
That final scenario would give Northwest the head-to-head tiebreaker over Heritage, while the Generals already own the head-to-head against Central as they swept three against the Lions earlier this season.
Only four teams will advance out of the region to the state playoffs. Cedartown and Sonoraville have already secured the top two spots and assured themselves of first-round state tournament games. They will play a three-game series starting on Monday.
SONORAVILLE 3, HERITAGE 1
Wednesday's opener saw the Generals take a 1-0 lead on a Zach Barrett RBI-single in the first inning, but it would be the only run of the game for the Navy-and-Red.
That 1-0 lead held until the bottom of the fifth when the Phoenix used three singles and two errors to plate their three runs.
The Generals had bases loaded with one out in the third and fifth innings, but were unable to score as Sonoraville pitcher A.J. Hensley got two straight strikeouts both times to escape the jams. Sonoraville also turned a double play in the top of the sixth to snuff out another good scoring chance for Heritage.
Gage Shaver, Brady Chandler, J.J. Hunt and Max Owens also had singles for the Generals, while Barrett was 2 for 3.
Barrett pitched the first five innings and gave up just one earned run on five hits. He struck out seven batters and did not issue a walk. Garrison May pitched a hitless inning of relief and struck out two batters.
SONORAVILLE 6, HERITAGE 5
In Game 2, the Phoenix took a 5-2 lead into the top of the seventh inning when the Generals broke through with three runs to tie the game.
Owens led off the inning with a walk. Barrett came through with a single and Jonathan Glover drew a walk to load the bases for Armour, who singled in a run. Landen Skeen grounded into a double play, but Barrett was able to score and, following a Ty Hunt walk, courtesy runner Cody Bryan raced home with the game-tying run on a two-out passed ball.
Unfortunately for Heritage, the Phoenix were able to load the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh. The Generals got the first out of the inning, but Jaxon Pate singled in the game-winner one batter later.
Barrett had another big game, going 3 for 4 with one RBI. Armour was 2 for 4 and J.J. Hunt added a double.
Chandler pitched five innings, walking five and striking out eight. Glover pitched 1.1 innings of relief with two strikeouts, but was saddled with the loss.
Game 1 against Northwest will be played Monday in Boynton. The scene will shift to Tunnel Hill for Game 2 on Tuesday, while the series and the regular season will conclude Wednesday back at Heritage.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.