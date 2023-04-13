Heritage Generals

A frustrating day on the diamond for the Heritage Generals has set up an interesting three-game series to close out the regular season.

After losing at home to the Phoenix on Monday, Heritage dropped both ends of a doubleheader at Sonoraville on Wednesday and currently sits in third place in the Region 7-AAAA standings with only a three-game series against Northwest Whitfield left on the docket.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

