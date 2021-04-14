The Heritage Generals put up runs in five of seven innings and claimed an 11-5 victory at Central-Carroll in a Region 7-AAAA contest on Tuesday.
Cannon Stafford went 2 for 5 and knocked in three runs in the victory. Alex Mixon had a pair of doubles and drove in a run. Cade Kiniry had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run, while Caden Snyder was 2 for 5 with one run scored.
Landon Skeen had a team-high three hits to go with an RBI. Brady Chandler scored three times and drove in a run, while Gage Shaver had one RBI and scored once.
Zach Barrett pitched the first 5.2 innings, allowing just one earned run on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts. J.J. Hunt threw the last 1.1 innings out of the bullpen. He allowed one hit and one walk and finished with two strikeouts.
Heritage (18-5, 11-2) will host the Lions Friday at 5:30 p.m. in a doubleheader to close out the three-game series. The Generals currently hold a one-game lead over Cedartown in the 7-AAAA standings.