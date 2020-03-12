The Heritage Generals lost a second straight game to Pickens on Wednesday afternoon, but rebounded to take the second game of the doubleheader and salvage the final game of the three-game region series.
Pickens 11, Heritage 1
The visiting Dragons scored twice in the third inning, added three more in the third and tacked on a run in the fifth before blowing the game open with a five-run sixth inning.
The only run of the game for Heritage came in the bottom of the fourth inning. C.J. Robertson golfed a single into left field before stealing second and tagging up to third on a fly ball. He would later score on a Ryan Heet sacrifice fly.
Alex Mixon had a single for the only other hit of the game for Heritage.
Cade Kiniry pitched 4.1 innings, allowing six runs, though only two were earned. He allowed five hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Mixon pitched the final 1.2 innings. He gave up five earned runs on four hits and four walks with three strikeouts.
Heritage 4, Pickens 0
In the nightcap, both teams managed just four hits, but the Generals were able to parlay them into runs. Cannon Stafford drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning and Kiniry laced a two-run double in the sixth before later stealing third base and scoring on a passed ball.
Mixon, Robertson and Pete Padgett also had singles for the Generals.
Robertson got the victory on the hill. He pitched the first four innings, allowing two hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Caden Snyder struck out four batters and gave up two hits in three innings of work.
Heritage (4-10, 3-3) will start a three-game series with Southeast Whitfield next week. Game 1 of the series will be played in Dalton on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.