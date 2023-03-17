Heritage Generals

Brady Chandler tossed a three-hit shutout over five innings and struck out three batters as Heritage shut out Southeast Whitfield for the second straight game, 11-0, Thursday night in Dalton.

The Generals scored multiple runs in four of five innings to take Game 2 of the three-game Region 7-AAAA series.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In