Sports editor
Brady Chandler tossed a three-hit shutout over five innings and struck out three batters as Heritage shut out Southeast Whitfield for the second straight game, 11-0, Thursday night in Dalton.
The Generals scored multiple runs in four of five innings to take Game 2 of the three-game Region 7-AAAA series.
Max Owens went 2 for 3 with a double, two stolen bases and four RBIs. J.J. Hunt was 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored, and Garrison May had two hits and scored twice.
Maddox Henry delivered a hit and drove in two runs. Jonathan Glover doubled and knocked in a run, and Zach Barrett picked up an RBI.
Heritage (10-3, 2-0) will look to complete the sweep of the Raiders Friday in Boynton. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
