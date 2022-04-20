The Heritage Generals went into Tuesday's regular-season home finale desperately needing a win and that's exactly what they got.
Pitcher Zach Barrett stared down region champion Cedartown and held the Bulldogs to just one unearned run on two hits in a complete-game, 6-1 victory.
Barrett walked two batters and struck out one and helped himself with a huge two-run single in the bottom of the fourth that put the Generals up 4-1. Cedartown grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the top of the third, but a two-out, two-run double by Gage Shaver in the bottom of the inning put the home team in front to stay.
Shaver added a sacrifice fly in the fifth before Eli Totherow singled and scored on an error in the sixth to pad the lead.
Brady Chandler, Max Owens and Jonathan Glover each had singles in the win, while Cannon Stafford drew a walk and scored a pair of runs.
Heritage (17-11, 10-6) will close out the regular season with a doubleheader at Cedartown on Friday.
Tuesday's action also saw Pickens defeat Ridgeland, 13-6, while Northwest scored a 1-0 win over Central-Carroll. That puts Pickens, Northwest and Heritage in a tie for second, with Central (9-7) just one game back.
Pickens will host Ridgeland in a doubleheader on Friday, while Northwest will entertain Central in a twinbill.
The top four teams at the end of Friday's play will advance the Class AAAA state playoffs.
