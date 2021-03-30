Heritage scored eight times in the top of the second inning and moved to 13-4 overall and 6-1 in Region 7-AAAA with an 11-1 victory over Ridgeland Tuesday night at Jay Smith Field.
The Generals, currently sitting atop the region standings, had a double, four singles and drew three walks in the top of the second, while a pair of errors allowed three of the runs to score. Gage Shaver had a two-run single, Cannon Stafford hit a two-run double and C.J. Robertson delivered a two-out, RBI-single.
Brady Chandler and Zach Barrett picked up RBIs in fourth inning before the Panthers finally got on the board in the bottom of the frame.
Aiden Raymer laced a one-out double and stood on third after a pair of walks. He scored on a wild pitch, but Heritage shortstop Caden Snyder caught an infield pop-up for the second out before snaring a liner to end the inning and prevent further damage.
Dylan Bryan capped the night for Heritage with an RBI-single in the sixth. Ten of the Generals' 11 hits were singles. Stafford, Robertson, Barrett and Alex Mixon all finished with two hits apiece on the night.
Barrett pitched six innings of two-hit ball. He walked six batters and struck out seven, while the run he allowed was earned.
Wyatt Blevins had the other hit for Ridgeland (3-9, 2-5), a single. Robert Jent took the loss, while Raymer and Austyn Acuff also pitched for the home team. They combined to surrender 11 hits and eight walks in six innings. They also struck out a total of five batters, while only four of the runs were earned.
The two teams will play a doubleheader at Heritage on Friday to complete the three-game series. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m.