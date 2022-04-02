The Heritage Generals used two big innings two sweep a doubleheader at Ridgeland on Friday night and claimed the Region 7-AAAA series, three games to none.
HERITAGE 17, RIDGELAND 4
The visitors led 8-4 after four complete innings, but erupted for nine runs in the top of the fifth to break the game open. Gage Shaver had a huge game, going 3 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and five RBIs.
Zach Barrett had a double, scored three times and drove in two, while Maddox Henry had a hit and two RBIs.
J.C. Armour pitched the first 3.1 innings. He gave up three earned runs on one hit, though he walked seven batters and struck out five. Jonathan Glover was extremely sharp in relief, recording all five outs via strikes and allowing just one hit.
The Panthers got a double and an RBI from Curtis Wells, a single and an RBI from Hudson Couch, and an RBI from Aiden McGill.
Ethan Waters pitched four innings and took the loss. He gave up five earned runs on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts.
HERITAGE 18, RIDGELAND 2
The nightcap saw the Generals lead 2-1 after four innings. However, they would score five in the fifth to gain some breathing room before putting up 11 runs in the top of the sixth to win going away.
Brady Chandler had a big game at the plate and on the mound. The sophomore went 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, while also striking out eight batters in five innings to get the win. He gave up two hits and two walks, while the two runs he allowed were unearned.
Max Owens had three hits, two RBIs and three runs scored. Armour had one hit, scored twice and knocked in three. Barrett had two hits and three RBIs. Henry also drove in a pair of runs, as did Eli Totherow, who also scored three times. Cannon Stafford had two hits and one RBI, while Shaver picked up one final RBI.
Garrison May pitched the final inning in relief. He allowed one hit and struck out two.
Ridgeland got singles from Austyn Acuff, Chris Maddeaux and Dakota Leonard, while Hayden Brewer took the loss. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings of work, finishing with four strikeouts.
Heritage (14-7, 7-2) will begin a three-game series with Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday afternoon in Tunnel Hill, while Ridgeland (6-10, 2-7) will open a three-game set at Central-Carroll on Tuesday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.