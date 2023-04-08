The Heritage Generals found themselves in two different styles of ball games at the Lakepoint Complex on Friday, but the results were ultimately the same as the Navy-and-Red took down Sandy Creek and Cass to run their winning streak to six straight.
HERITAGE 6, SANDY CREEK 5
The Generals trailed 5-1 going into the bottom of the third inning, but manufactured four runs in the bottom of the frame and added one more in the bottom of the sixth to rally for the victory.
The first run of the day for Heritage came on an RBI by Max Owens in the bottom of the first after the Patriots had jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead. Sandy Creek also added solo runs in each of the next two innings.
But in the bottom of the third, Heritage picked up a run on an error and another on a balk. Jonathan Glover later added an RBI-single and J.C. Armour drove in a run with a fielder's choice to tie the game.
It would stay 5-5 until the sixth when Eli Totherow led off the inning with a single. He stole second and was moved to third as Gage Shaver delivered a nice at-bat with a groundout to the right side of the infield. Totherow later scored on a wild pitch, bringing in what became the game-winning run.
The Patriots put runners at first and second with two outs in the top of the seventh, but Glover - pitching in a relief role - got his third strikeout of the inning to seal the win. He allowed one hit and one walk in one inning, but recorded the save.
Brady Chandler got the start and pitched six innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits and two walks. He finished with six strikeouts, while he and Glover also had two hits each at the plate.
HERITAGE 15, CASS 1
There was no such drama in the second contest of the day as Armour, Taylor Vinson, Ryland Black-Long and Garrison May combined on a five-inning no-hitter. They struck out a combined six batters, but also issued six walks.
The only run of the game for the Colonels came in the first inning as they loaded the bases without a hit before scoring on a passed ball.
Heritage scored four times in the top of the first, while a six-run second inning was capped by a two-run double off the bat of Armour. Two more runs crossed the plate in the third and three straight RBI-hits by Glover, Landen Skeen and Ty Hunt in the top of the fifth capped the scoring.
Skeen had a big game by going 3 for 4 with five RBIs. Shaver and Chandler each had two hits and scored three runs, while Chandler and Owens also drove in one run apiece.
Heritage will get back to Region 7-AAAA play on Monday with a home game against Sonoraville at 5:30 p.m. The three-game series will conclude with a doubleheader at Sonoraville on Wednesday.
The Phoenix (15-6, 7-2) are just one game ahead of the Generals (17-7, 6-3) in the region standings.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.