Heritage Generals

For the first time since they played in the state semifinals in 2018, the Heritage Generals will play in the Class AAAA Elite Eight.

Heritage (26-7) punched its ticket after sweeping Region 5 champion Hampton on the road. The Generals claimed an 8-3 victory on Monday in a game that did not end until nearly nearly midnight. They came back the following morning and used a six-run second inning to run rule the Hornets, 11-1, in five innings.

Individual statistics were not available as of press time.

Heritage will have an even longer road trip in Round 3 as it will make the drive to Savannah to take on one of the top teams in the classification in Benedictine, who enjoyed a 9-6, 10-0 sweep of Thomas County Central in the second round.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

