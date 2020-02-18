The visiting Calhoun Yellow Jackets scored six runs in the top of the second inning and added six more in the top of the third as they handed Heritage a 13-3 defeat in the Generals' home and season-opener on Monday.
Heritage (0-1) got a two-out RBI-single from Pete Padgett in the bottom of the fourth inning to finally get on the board. Padgett's hit scored C.J. Robertson, who led off the inning with a double.
The final two runs for the Generals came in the bottom of the fifth. Caden Snyder singled and scored on a two-out double by Robertson. Alex Mixon would later double to bring in another run, but Heritage was unable to push home another run to extend the game.
Robertson finished 2-for-3, while Padgett, Cade Kiniry and J.T. Eaton all had singles at the plate.
Kiniry took the loss on the mound. He threw 1.1 innings, allowing five hits and three walks. Five of the seven runs he allowed were earned and he finished with one strikeout. Landon Skeen threw 1.2 innings, allowing six runs - all earned - on seven hits and two walks with one strikeout. Padgett pitched the final two innings. He finished with three strikeouts and did not allow a hit, a walk or a run.