The Heritage Generals and Gordon Lee Trojans both got standout pitching performances on Saturday, but the Generals were able to push home one more run than their counterparts as they picked up a 2-1 victory in the last game of the Catoosa County Children's Fund Classic at AT&T Field in Chattanooga.
Both teams scored solo runs in the second inning.
Gordon Lee loaded the bases on a single, a walk and a hit batsman before Aiden Goodwin delivered a sacrifice fly that scored Garren Ramey.
But just a half-inning later, Heritage loaded them up on an error, a walk and a hit before Max Owens plated Zach Barrett with a two-out RBI-single.
Then in the bottom of the fifth, the last full inning of the game, Landen Skeen led off with a walk, took second on a wild pitch and scored on a one-out error.
Stafford went 2 for 2 on the afternoon and Gage Shaver doubled. The game was called after the top of the sixth.
Skeen scattered six hits over five innings. He gave up one earned run with two walks and four strikeouts. Garrison May recorded the save, giving up just one hit in one inning of work.
Blake Rodgers pitched 2.1 innings of four-hit ball. He walked three and struck out three, while the run he allowed was unearned. Barrett Dockery also gave up an unearned run in 1.2 innings on the mound. He allowed one hit and one walk, while Tanner Wilson pitched one inning and struck out one batter.
Ramey was 2 for 3 on the day to lead the Gordon Lee offense.
The start of region play is next up for both teams. Heritage (5-3) will go on the road Tuesday to play at Southeast Whitfield, while Gordon Lee (1-6) will begin 6-A play at Drew Charter School on Tuesday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.