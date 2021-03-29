The Heritage Generals suffered their first Region 7-AAAA loss at Pickens on Monday, but bounced back to defeat the Dragons in the nightcap to give them two wins in the best-of-three series.
Pickens 6, Heritage 2
The Dragons scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning to break open what had been a close game throughout.
Gage Shaver, C.J. Robertson and Landen Skeen had the only hits for Heritage, all singles, while Robertson and Skeen both had RBIs.
Cade Kiniry pitched 5.1 innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Taylor Vinson threw the final two-thirds of an inning. He gave up a walk and an unearned run.
Heritage 16, Pickens 4
The two teams battled tooth-and-nail for the first six innings. The Generals scored four times in the top of the second, only to see the Dragons score once in the bottom of the second before tying the game with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
However, things would change dramatically in the top of the seventh.
The first four Heritage batters reached base with singles before Pickens got the first out of the inning. The Generals followed up the out with a pair of walks and three singles before a fielder's choice gave Pickens the second out.
But the visitors would rock their hosts even more with two outs to complete a 12-run inning. Caden Snyder and Alex Mixon had two-run doubles before the inning came to a close, while Shaver and J.T. Eaton also delivered two-run singles during the impressive frame.
Shaver finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs in the game, while Snyder picked up three RBIs on two hits and scored three times. Robertson was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Mixon and Eaton each finished with two hits, while Kiniry and Brady Chandler also drove in one run apiece.
Skeen pitched the first 4.1 innings, but got no decision. He gave up four earned runs on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Snyder pitched 2.2 innings of relief and shut down the Dragons to the tune of no hits and six strikeouts with just one walk.
Heritage (12-4, 5-1) will play at Ridgeland Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the first of a three-game region series. The final two games will be played as a doubleheader in Boynton on Friday.