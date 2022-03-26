The Heritage Generals dropped the first game of their doubleheader to Pickens on Friday night, but bounced back with a victory in Game 2, though the Dragons ultimately claimed the series, two games to one.
PICKENS 6, HERITAGE 4
The Dragons put up four runs in the top of the third inning, but the Generals would eventually tie the game as they scored solo runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
The game went into the eighth where Pickens put up two in the top half of the frame to regain the lead. Heritage got the tying runs on base with two outs in the bottom of the inning, but failed to score.
Seven different players had hits for the Generals, including a double by Cannon Stafford. Brady Chandler had two RBIs, while Zach Barrett and Eli Totherow each knocked in one run.
Landen Skeen pitched the first three innings and allowed four earned runs. He walked two batters and struck out one, while Garrison May took the loss in relief. May through five solid innings and gave up just two earned runs with two walks and one strikeout.
HERITAGE 6, PICKENS 4
The Generals were trailing 2-0 in the nightcap when they erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. They tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth after Pickens tightened things up with two runs in the top half of the inning.
J.C. Armour pitched the first five innings to get the victory. He allowed just three hits and three walks and struck out four batters, while only one of the two runs he allowed were earned.
Jonathan Glover worked the final two innings to record a save. He allowed two earned runs and struck out two batters.
Armour also helped himself by going 2 for 3 at the plate with one RBI. Chandler and Barrett also had RBIs, while Gage Shaver doubled and scored twice.
Heritage (10-7, 4-2) will continue Region 7-AAAA play Tuesday with a home game against Ridgeland. The three-game series will conclude with a doubleheader in Rossville on Friday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.