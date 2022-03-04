Up 8-2 going into the top of the sixth inning, the Heritage Generals scored six more times in the frame and picked up a 14-2 victory over Catoosa County rival LFO in Fort Oglethorpe on Friday.
Cannon Stafford, Max Owens and J.C. Armour each had three hits and drove in two runs. Stafford hit the very first pitch of the game over the fence in center to stake the Generals to a lead they would not surrender.
J.J. Hunt went 2 for 4 with a run scored. Brady Chandler scored three times and drove in one, while Gage Shaver and Zach Barrett had two RBIs apiece.
Hunt pitched the first five innings. He gave up two runs, one earned, on five hits and two walks. He finished with five strikeouts before Jonathan Glover pitched one inning of relief. Glover gave up one hit and one walk and struck out one as Heritage improved to 4-3 with the win.
LFO (4-2) got two hits each from Eli Walker and Chris Kelley. One of Walker's hits was a double. Will Carroll and Donnie Brown each had singles, while Tanner Mantooth was credited with the team's only RBI.
Brown pitched four innings, giving up seven runs on eight hits and two walks, while only three of the runs were earned. He finished with four strikeouts. Walker pitched the final two innings, allowing seven runs on five hits and three walks with one strikeout. Four of the runs he gave up were earned.
Both teams will participate in the Catoosa County Children's Fund Classic at Chattanooga's AT&T Field on Saturday. The Warriors will take on Rome at 11 a.m., while Heritage will battle Gordon Lee at 4 p.m. That game will precede a 1:30 clash between Dalton and Ringgold.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.