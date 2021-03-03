The Heritage Generals scored five runs in both the second and fourth inning and run-ruled the visiting Dalton Catamounts, 11-0, in a five-inning contest Wednesday afternoon in Boynton.
Cannon Stafford had two doubles and drove in a pair of runs in the victory. Landen Skeen went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored. C.J. Robertson and Alex Mixon each had one hit and two RBIs, while Cade Kiniry, Caden Snyder and Gabe Serrano each drove in one run.
Zach Barrett pitched a tidy four-hit shutout, giving up just two walks and striking out four in five innings.
Heritage (5-1) will be back on the road Friday when they travel to Varnell to take on Coahulla Creek. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m.