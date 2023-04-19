Heritage Generals

After a tough one-run loss at home against Northwest Whitfield on Monday night, the Heritage Generals return the favor on Tuesday, beating the Bruins 3-2 in Tunnel Hill in Game 2 of their Region 7-AAAA series.

The victory also secured the No. 3 seed out of the region in the state tournament.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In