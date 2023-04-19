After a tough one-run loss at home against Northwest Whitfield on Monday night, the Heritage Generals return the favor on Tuesday, beating the Bruins 3-2 in Tunnel Hill in Game 2 of their Region 7-AAAA series.
The victory also secured the No. 3 seed out of the region in the state tournament.
Heritage drew first blood in the top of the third inning. Gage Shaver walked and an error put Brady Chandler at first and Shaver at third. Shaver scored on a wild pitch, while Cody Bryan - in as a courtesy runner for Chandler - moved to up the second on the play.
Bryan came around to score moments later on an RBI-double by Max Owens and Owens would launch a one-out solo shot in the top of the fifth to extend the lead to 3-0.
Northwest countered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth and had the tying run at second base. However, relief pitcher Jonathan Glover ended the threat with a strikeout and the senior went on to record three consecutive strikeouts in the bottom of the seventh to close out the win.
Chandler picked up the victory with 5.2 innings of six-hit ball. He struck out six and walked three, while only one of the runs he allowed was earned. Glover pitched 1.1 innings of relief to record the save. He struck out all four batters he faced.
In addition to Owens' 2 for 4, two-RBI night, Chandler, Glover, J.J. Hunt and Zach Barrett each had singles for Heritage (17-11, 9-5). The Generals will close out the regular season back at home on Wednesday in the rubber match of the three-game series.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.