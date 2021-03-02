The Heritage Generals spotted visiting Coahulla Creek two runs in the top of the second inning before answering with six runs in both the second and third innings and eventually scoring a 12-2, five-inning victory in Boynton on Tuesday.
Cade Kiniry pitched all five innings for Heritage. He gave up two unearned runs on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts and helped himself at the plate with two RBIs.
Alex Mixon went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. C.J. Robertson had two hits in three at-bats with an RBI and two runs scored. Landen Skeen went 2 for 3, while Zach Barrett, Dylan Bryan and Caden Snyder all picked up solo RBIs.
Heritage (4-1) will host Dalton on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in a game that was postponed from Monday due to rain.