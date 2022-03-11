After opening their three-game Region 7-AAAA series with a 2-0 shutout in Dalton on Wednesday, the Heritage Generals went on to complete a sweep of Southeast Whitfield by taking both ends of a doubleheader Thursday night in Boynton.
HERITAGE 20, SOUTHEAST 0
The Generals broke out early in Game 1 with nine runs in the bottom of the first inning before bettering that with an 11-run second frame.
J.J. Hunt was 3 for 4 at the plate with three runs scored and four RBIs. Cannon Stafford was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Eli Totherow and Brady Chandler each knocked in a pair of runs, while Max Owens, Landen Skeen and J.C Armour each drove in one.
Skeen pitched three quick innings, allowing three hits and a walk and finishing with six strikeouts.
HERITAGE 14, SOUTHEAST 3
In the nightcap, the Generals scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning after spotting the Raiders two runs in the top half of the frame, and then pulled away for another dominant victory.
Stafford had two doubles, while Skeen and Garrison May also finished with two hits. Skeen, May, Chandler and Zach Barrett each knocked in a pair of runs, while Stafford, Armour, Gage Shaver and Maddox Henry each plated one.
Hunt threw just one inning, allowing two unearned runs on three hits and finishing with two strikeouts. Armour pitched the final five. He gave up two hits and two walks and had nine strikeouts. The run he allowed was unearned.
Heritage (8-3, 3-0) will step out of region for games this upcoming week, starting with a home date against LFO Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.