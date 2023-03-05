After moving their game from Boynton to Rossville on Thursday, the Heritage Generals made themselves at home at Ridgeland, scoring three times in the third inning, eight times in the fourth and five more times in the fifth to post a 16-1 win over the Panthers.
The victory gave Heritage a sweep of the two-game non-region series.
The Generals got two hits apiece from Brady Chandler, J.J. Hunt and Jake Collett. Collett also led the team with three RBIs, while Chandler, Zach Barrett and J.C. Armour had two each. Hunt, Max Owens and Eli Totherow each drove in one run.
Garrison May picked up the victory on the hill, while Owens and Taylor Vinson pitched in relief. They combined to strike out eight batters and walk just one hitter in five innings.
Wyatt Blevins, Eli Massey and Ethan Waters shared pitching duties for the Panthers. They struck out seven total batters and walked five with Blevins taking the loss.
Levi Millsaps had a single for Ridgeland and scored the only run on an RBI-double by Austyn Acuff.
Heritage (4-1) is slated to host Coahulla Creek on Monday at 5:30 p.m., while Ridgeland (0-5) will not play until Thursday when they host Grace Academy of Chattanooga in a doubleheader.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.