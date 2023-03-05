Heritage Generals

After moving their game from Boynton to Rossville on Thursday, the Heritage Generals made themselves at home at Ridgeland, scoring three times in the third inning, eight times in the fourth and five more times in the fifth to post a 16-1 win over the Panthers.

The victory gave Heritage a sweep of the two-game non-region series.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

