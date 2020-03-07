The Heritage Generals and Ridgeland Panthers finished up their Region 6-AAAA series opener at Jay Smith Field with a Friday night doubleheader. The two teams would split the games, giving Heritage the series, two games to one.
Heritage 14, Ridgeland 1
The Generals led 3-1 after five innings when they exploded for 11 runs to run away with the victory. Heritage had 15 hits in the game, all singles, save for C.J. Robertson's monster homerun over the rightfield fence to lead off the game.
Cade Kiniry, Caden Snyder, Ryan Heet, Nolen Dietz and Mike Stokes each had two hits for the Generals. Snyder led the way with three RBI's, while Robertson, Stokes and Pete Padgett both drove in two runs. Kiniry, Heet, Alex Mixon, J.T. Eaton and Dylan Bryan were all credited with one RBI.
Kiniry got the victory on the mound. He gave up just one earned run on seven hits and two walks in four innings of work with seven strikeouts. Landen Skeen had a big night in relief with six strikeouts in two innings.
Hudson Couch was 2 for 3 for the Panthers with an RBI. Chris Maddeaux also went 2 for 3, while Brody Spurgeon scored the lone run for the home team.
Nolan Hughley got the start for Ridgeland, while Austyn Acuff, Chandler Goodwin, Gabe Paris and Jacob Klein also action in relief.
Ridgeland 7, Heritage 6
The second game of the twinbill, and the final game of the three-game set, saw the Panthers get four singles and earn three walks in the bottom of the first inning to take a 3-0 lead.
Heritage would respond with four runs in the top of the second inning, two on a single by Robertson, but Ridgeland would answer with four runs of their own in the bottom half of the second inning. Spurgeon delivered a two-run single, while Jordan McLin and Drew Meade also picked up RBIs.
The Generals pushed home a run in the third inning and added another run in the top of the fourth on a single by Heet to make it a one-run game. However, a leadoff double by Eaton in the fifth was erased on a double play and Heet would be left stranded at third in the top of the seventh after delivering a one-out triple.
McLin got the win for Ridgeland. He pitched four innings, allowing six earned runs on five hits and eight walks with one strikeout. Maddeaux took over in the fifth and gave up just one hit over the final three innings. He struck out two batters, including the game-clinching out.
McLin and Maddeaux also had two hits each. McLin helped himself with an RBI and Maddeaux scored twice. Spurgeon finished the game with three RBIs. Dylan Fowler was 1 for 2 with an RBI and Lane Johnson was 1 for 3 and scored twice.
Kiniry matched Heet with two hits and one RBI, while Camden Quails scored twice, drew two walks and drove in a run.
Trey Faulkner pitched five innings of relief for the Generals after Skeen and J.J. Hunt toed the rubber early in Game 2. Faulkner gave up just one earned run on four hits and finished with seven strikeouts.
Heritage (3-8, 2-1) will open a three-game series with Pickens this upcoming week, while Ridgeland (4-4, 1-2) will begin a three-game series with Southeast Whitfield as region play continues.