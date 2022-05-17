BASEBALL: Heritage, Ridgeland players named to All-Region squads By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email May 17, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Region 7-AAAA recently announced its All-Region baseball teams and awards for the 2022 season.The Heritage Generals were represented by four first team selections and a pair of second team picks.Making the first team was pitcher Zach Barrett and position players Gage Shaver, Cannon Stafford and J.C. Armour, while positions players Brady Chandler and Max Owens earned second team designation.Ridgeland's Hudson Couch was voted first team by the region coaches. Austyn Acuff and Curtis Wells garnered second team honors, while Dakota Stone and Hayden Brewer were named as honorable mention.Northwest's Aiden Hosford and Cedartown's Eli Barrow shared the region's Player of the Year award, while Northwest's Cade Fisher was voted as the Pitcher of the Year in 7-AAAA. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Meet Charles Nix, Catoosa School's new superintendent Meet David Moeller, candidate for Catoosa School Board District 4 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, May 12, 2022 TRACK: Gordon Lee girls win third straight state title Fort Oglethorpe, Ringgold city pools open May 28 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Weld RE-4 School District takes ownership of RainDance property in Windsor 46 min ago Interim fire chief Joe DeSalvo formally assumes command of Evans Fire Protection District 46 min ago Dan Rodricks: Our nation needs more immigrants, fewer race baiters | COMMENTARY 45 min ago Baltimore-born music mogul Kevin Liles curates Preakness Live festival as homage to hometown. Megan Thee Stallion is a bonus. 44 min ago Britain moves ahead with plans to rip up Northern Ireland Protocol 46 min ago