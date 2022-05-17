High School Baseball

Region 7-AAAA recently announced its All-Region baseball teams and awards for the 2022 season.

The Heritage Generals were represented by four first team selections and a pair of second team picks.

Making the first team was pitcher Zach Barrett and position players Gage Shaver, Cannon Stafford and J.C. Armour, while positions players Brady Chandler and Max Owens earned second team designation.

Ridgeland's Hudson Couch was voted first team by the region coaches. Austyn Acuff and Curtis Wells garnered second team honors, while Dakota Stone and Hayden Brewer were named as honorable mention.

Northwest's Aiden Hosford and Cedartown's Eli Barrow shared the region's Player of the Year award, while Northwest's Cade Fisher was voted as the Pitcher of the Year in 7-AAAA.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

