The Heritage Generals scored the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning and tacked on two insurance runs in the top of the seventh, but had to stave off a final Ringgold rally for a 4-3 victory over the Tigers at Bill Womack Field.
With the win, Heritage salvaged a split of the regular-season series. Ringgold won the first game, 5-1, in Boynton on Thursday.
A Mason Parker sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning staked the Tigers to a 1-0 lead, but Ringgold missed a chance to build an even bigger cushion when they left the bases loaded in the third.
Heritage finally broke through in the top of the fourth inning as Cannon Stafford doubled before racing home on a double off the bat of Gage Shaver.
The Navy-and-Red took the lead two innings later, loading the bases on a walk, a single and a hit batter - all with two outs - before getting a run on a Ringgold error.
Then in the seventh, Garrison May walked and Eli Totherow, into the game to run, stole second and scored on a single by Stafford. Stafford later race home on a two-out double by Landen Skeen.
Down to its last at-bat, Ringgold responded with back-to-back leadoff singles by Sebastian Haggard and Brady Hermann. A force out at second put runners on the corners and Dawson Ware walked to load the bases.
Connor Christopher came through with a sacrifice fly, Parker delivered an RBI-single to cut the deficit to one and Ross Norman walked to reload the bases. However, Heritage reliever Jonathan Glover got one final flyout to escape the jam and end the game.
Stafford and Max Owens each went 2 for 4 at the plate for the Generals.
Skeen got the win with six very strong innings. He allowed one unearned run on two hits and two walks while striking out nine. J.C. Armour pitched two-thirds of an inning. He surrendered two earned runs on three hits and a walk, while Glover walked a batter, but recorded the save.
For Ringgold, Robbie Bates gave up one earned run on three hits in five innings of work. He finished with seven strikeouts. Hudson Chandler allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks and fanned one in his one inning of relief, while Deven Black also pitched one inning, allowing one hit and striking out one batter.
Haggard finished 2 for 3 at the plate, while Ware also had a double.
Heritage (2-1) is scheduled to face North Murray at home on Saturday with a 1 p.m., while Ringgold (2-5) will travel to Dalton for a 5:30 game on Wednesday.
