Six seniors, who have been instrumental in the baseball success of the Heritage Generals in the past two seasons, all made their college choices official this past Wednesday during a signing ceremony in the school's theater.
Jonathan Glover and Zach Barrett will be teaming up again at nearby Covenant College, J.J. Hunt and Gage Shaver will be teammates at Southern Wesleyan in South Carolina, Taylor Vinson will join the roster at Cleveland State (Tenn.) Community College, and Landen Skeen will be suiting up next for Augusta (Ga.) University.
The six players have helped the Generals go 49-23 over the past two seasons after the bulk of their 2020 season was wiped out by COVID. The Navy-and-Red have also made runs to the Elite Eight in Class AAAA the last two seasons.
Head coach Eric Beagles called it "a source of pride" to see more of the program's seniors sign on to play at the next level.
"It's a good thing for the program and it's a good thing for our younger guys to see that these are some of the opportunities you'll get if you're willing to put in the hard work and stay dedicated," he explained. "It really speaks volumes for our program and we're tickled for these guys to get these opportunities."
JONATHAN GLOVER
Glover, primarily a pitcher for the Generals, said NCAA Division III Covenant was the right choice for him.
"I had visited a few other schools, but I chose Covenant because I thought it was the best place where I would fit in," he said. "I really enjoyed the coaches. The recruiting coordinator is kind of young, so he kind of gets along with all of us. Plus, I really fell in love with the campus and the people."
"I think I'll be a really good relief pitcher, if not a starting pitcher (at Covenant)," he added. "I really think I could be pitching by my first year, if not my second year."
Glover said he is considering education or business as a major, but leaning more towards education because of his desire to one day become a coach.
ZACH BARRETT
Barrett said he too was struck by the beauty of the Lookout Mountain campus and the friendly nature of the students and faculty.
"I went to the campus for the first time and it was just so pretty," he said. "I just fell in love with the place and then when I met the coaching staff, I knew it was a place I wanted to go. I just liked that it's a small school. I really didn't want to go to a big school."
Barrett has been a mainstay on the mound for the Generals during his career and is also one of the team's top hitters.
"I think I'll offer a lot on the mound," he added. "I've had a lot of success here and I feel like I'll have a lot of success up there too."
Barrett plans to study engineering.
J.J. HUNT
Adept as an infielder or as a pitcher, Hunt is hoping to make his mark on the NCAA Division II Warriors sooner rather than later.
"I think (Southern Wesleyan) it's a great fit for me and I think I can make an impact very soon on the mound," he explained. "I'm really looking forward to it, especially going down there with Gage. I think we're going to have a great time there."
"I think I'll be able to offer them a lot coming out of the bullpen early or even starting, but I think I can make a big impact for them on the mound."
Hunt plans to study business.
GAGE SHAVER
An excellent hitter who can also toe the rubber, the senior said he's looking forward to playing and attending the South Carolina school.
"I like how it's away from home and kind of away from everything," he said. "That's something new. It's also right by Clemson, so I'm looking forward to going down there, going to the football games and having fun down there.
"I'm going as a two-way (player), so I can either show what I can do on the mound or with my hitting. If I succeed in one, maybe I'll just pick the one, but I'm looking forward to doing both."
Shaver also plans to major in business.
LANDEN SKEEN
Another standout pitcher, Skeen said he looked a number of different schools and programs before settling on the NCAA Division II Jags.
"I had a few different options of places I wanted to go, but their coach reached out to me and I went down there (to visit)," he recalled. "After seeing the city and meeting the coaching staff, I pretty much knew that's where I wanted to go."
Skeen said Augusta wanted him to boost their pitching staff.
"Hopefully I'll be able to throw a lot of strikes," he explained. "That's really what I've done my entire life. I just want to be able to fill up the zone and compete with everybody I go up against."
Skeen said he is his choosing business as a major.
TAYLOR VINSON
Vinson said choosing the Cougars was a fairly easy decision.
"I chose Cleveland State because it's good program," he said. "I knew I wanted to go JUCO and they gave me a pretty good offer. Plus, it's pretty close to home, so I'm excited."
Like his teammates, Vinson is hoping to get on the field early in his freshman season.
"I think I can start there, but I think I'd also be a good bullpen option," he continued. "I think I've got a pretty good arm, so I'm excited to see what I can do."
Vinson said he is leaning towards studying communications, but is still considering his options.
"They've meant a lot to the program and they've played an awful lot," Beagles added. "Their freshman year got cut short by COVID, so they were all real hungry to get going and they ended up performing really well for us when we got past all of that. They've been a big part of what we've been able to do and the success we've had has had a lot to do with these guys."
The veteran skipper said he felt the group would collectively be successful, more because of the things they've learned at home rather than what they've learned on the field while at Heritage.
"We try to instill habits in them here and, if they can carry those things with them, that will go a long way towards them being successful," he began. "But mainly it's because the parents have done a really good job of raising good kids. I tell them all the time, all we're trying to do is supplement what the parents have already done and mix in the baseball part with it.
"When they go away, it's going to be more about what Mom and Dad did with them and for them than anything we as coaches did for them, but I really think they're all going to be successful."