Down 6-1 going into the top of the seventh inning, the Heritage Generals pushed four runs across the plate, but came up one run short in a 6-5 loss at Dalton on Thursday.
Nolan Dietz had a pair of doubles for the Generals (0-5). C.J. Robertson and Alex Mixon each had two hits and one RBI, while J.T. Eaton and Landon Skeen also drove in one run apiece.
Cade Kiniry was saddled with the loss. He threw four innings, allowing eight hits, but just two earned runs. He struck out five batters and did not issue a walk. J.J. Hunt pitched two innings of relief. He allowed four hits and one walk with two strikeouts and did not give up an earned run.
The Generals will face Gordon Lee at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Catoosa County Children's Fund Baseball Classic. Those games have been moved to LFO High School due to field conditions at AT&T Field in Chattanooga.