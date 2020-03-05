Down 7-4 going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Heritage Generals used three singles, a walk and two costly Ridgeland errors to score four times and claim an 8-7 victory in the first game of the three-game series between the two Region 6-AAAA teams.
J.T. Eaton had an RBI-single to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth before Nolen Dietz delivered an RBI-single for what became the game-winning run. The first two runs in the frame scored on an error.
Lane Johnson drew his third walk of the night for the Panthers to lead off the top of the seventh, but Caden Snyder would enter the game in a relief appearance for Heritage and sat down the next three hitters to end the game.
Nick Hanson started for Heritage and gave up four earned runs on one hit and four walks in 3.1 innings of work. He finished with three strikeouts. Pete Padgett allowed three earned runs on a hit and three walks in 2.2 innings of relief. He finished with four strikeouts and was credited with the win, while Snyder struck out one batter and recorded the save.
Offensively, Cade Kiniry was 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Eaton went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. C.J. Robertson had a double as one of his two hits, while Padgett also had a double in the game.
Hudson Couch had a pair of doubles and knocked in four runs for Ridgeland, while Johnson scored twice and drove in one run.
Robert Jent started on the mound for Ridgeland and pitched 4.2 innings. He gave up four earned runs on four walks and seven hits with four strikeouts. Austyn Acuff pitched 1.1 innings of relief, but was saddled with the loss. He allowed three hits and one walk with one strikeout. All four runs he gave up were unearned.
Ridgeland (3-3, 0-1) will host Heritage (2-7, 1-0) in a doubleheader on Friday to close out the series. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.