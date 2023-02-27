The Ridgeland Panthers cut the ribbon on their brand new all-turf baseball field on Monday, but visiting Heritage spoiled the festivities by picking up a 9-2 victory.
Two errors and a Maddox Henry RBI-single staked the Generals to a 4-0 lead after the top of the first inning. Ridgeland scored a run in each of their first two at-bats. Hudson Couch belted a solo shot in the bottom of the first and Levi Millsaps singled in a run in the second.
But Heritage would pull away with two runs in the fourth, two more in the sixth and one in the seventh. Zack Barrett drove in a run with a single, while Max Owens and J.J. Hunt each had RBI-triples.
Owens finished the night 3 for 4, while Barrett and Hunt each had two hits. Barrett finished with two RBIs.
Brady Chandler pitched four innings to get the victory. He gave up four hits and one walk with six strikeouts. Landen Skeen struck out five batters in two innings, allowing one walk and one hit, while Gage Shaver struck out one and walked one in one inning of relief.
Ethan Waters pitched the first five innings for Ridgeland and took the loss. He allowed six hits and five walks, while striking out eight batters. Dallas Bilbrey surrendered three hits and four walks in two innings and struck out one.
Wyatt Blevins, Will Henderson and Gavin Hughley also had hits for the Panthers.
Ridgeland (0-4) will head to Boynton on Thursday to take on Heritage (2-0) in a rematch.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.