Heritage Generals

The Ridgeland Panthers cut the ribbon on their brand new all-turf baseball field on Monday, but visiting Heritage spoiled the festivities by picking up a 9-2 victory.

Two errors and a Maddox Henry RBI-single staked the Generals to a 4-0 lead after the top of the first inning. Ridgeland scored a run in each of their first two at-bats. Hudson Couch belted a solo shot in the bottom of the first and Levi Millsaps singled in a run in the second.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

