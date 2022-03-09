After their Region 7-AAAA opener was washed out on Tuesday night, the Heritage Generals traveled to Dalton on Wednesday and shut out Southeast Whitfield, 2-0, in the first of a three-game region series.
Heritage scored its first run in the top of the third. Taylor Vinson drew a walk, moved to second on a Cannon Stafford single and raced home on a double off the bat of Brady Chandler.
Then in the fifth, Max Owens launched a two-out solo homer to the deepest part of the park to tack on an insurance run.
It turned out to be plenty of run support, however, as Zach Barrett and Garrison May shut down the Raiders to the tune of just three hits.
Barrett pitched 6.1 innings of three-hit ball. He struck out 10 batters and walked just two in the victory. May had one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning to complete the save.
Southeast made it interesting in the bottom of the seventh as they put two runners on base with two outs, but Stafford, the Heritage catcher, fired down to first to pick off a runner and end the game.
Chandler was 2 for 3, while Barrett and J.C. Armour also had singles.
Heritage (6-3, 1-0) will host Southeast in a Friday doubleheader. The first game is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.