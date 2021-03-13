The Heritage Generals got off to a good start in region play with a 10-0 home victory over Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday.
That good start became a great start on Friday as the Navy-and-Red pitched two more shutouts to begin the season 9-2 overall and 3-0 in 7-AAAA.
Heritage 10, Southeast 0
The Generals needed just five innings to finish off the first game of Friday night's doubleheader. A four-run first inning, highlighted by C.J. Robertson's three-run homer to right, gave Heritage all the runs it would ultimately need.
Cannon Stafford had two hits and three RBIs. Caden Snyder had two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Alex Mixon doubled and knocked in a run, while J.T. Eaton also had one RBI for the Generals.
Cade Kiniry pitched all five innings, striking out seven batters and allowing just two walks.
Heritage 14, Southeast 0
The nightcap would also last just five innings as the Generals rapped out six doubles in the victory. Kiniry got it done at the plate in Game 2 with a 2 for 3 performance, including three RBIs.
Stafford was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Landen Skeen went 2 for 4 with two runs and one RBI. Gage Shaver knocked in one run, while Dylan Bryan torched the Raiders with a 4 for 4 performance, including two RBIs and three runs scored.
Skeen was the beneficiary of all the run support, though he barely needed any at all as he fired a five-inning no-hitter. He struck out nine batters and allowed four walks.
Heritage will step back out of region to play at county rival LFO on Monday. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m.