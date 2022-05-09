The Heritage Generals are on the cusp of being part of an all-Region 7 state semifinal series in the Class AAAA state baseball tournament, but they have a little more work to do first.
Region 7 champion Cedartown did its part with an 8-3, 5-2 sweep of Perry on Monday, but the Generals will have to win one final game before they can start thinking about three more games with the Bulldogs.
Monday night in LaGrange, Heritage - the only No. 4 seed left in the field - took the first game against the Region 2 champions before losing a close one in the nightcap as the Grangers tied up the best-of-three series.
Game 3 will be Tuesday back in LaGrange with a 4 p.m. first pitch.
HERITAGE 4, LAGRANGE 1
In the opener, clutch hitting by Gage Shaver and solid pitching gave the Generals the victory.
Cannon Stafford led off the game with a walk and, two batters later, Shaver launched a two-run shot over the fence in center to stake the boys from Boynton to the early lead.
LaGrange left them loaded in the bottom of the first and the 2-0 lead stood unchanged until the top of the third.
Stafford once again led off the inning with a walk and was bunted to second base by Brady Chandler before racing home on Shaver's RBI-single to right.
The Grangers recorded three straight two-out hits in the bottom of the inning before getting one of the runs back on a Cooper Stevens RBI. However, that was all the runs they would manage and the home team left the bases loaded again in the fourth.
Then in the top of the fifth, Stafford and Eli Totherow began the inning with back-to-back singles and Chandler put down another bunt to try and move the runners over. Totherow was thrown out at third as Stafford took second, but the Heritage senior would score his third run of the game as Shaver collected his third hit and fourth RBI of the contest on a double to center.
LaGrange managed just one more baserunner over the final three innings, a one-out single in the sixth. However, the runner never advanced past first base as Jonathan Glover got three straight outs to record the save. He finished with one strikeout in his one inning of relief.
Zach Barrett pitched six strong innings. He allowed just the one earned run on six hits and one walk with eight strikeouts.
LAGRANGE 2, HERITAGE 0
Playing as the visiting team in Game 2, the Grangers got a single and a fielder's choice before an RBI-single by Preston Pressley staked them to a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning.
LaGrange ultimately added an insurance run in the top of the seventh as Seth Stargell drew a walk before scoring on a Zack Thompson single.
Heritage had three good chances to score, but came up empty each time.
They loaded the bases in the bottom of the third, but left the sacks full. Heritage also left runners at first and second in the fifth.
The Generals' best chance to score came an inning later. Max Owens drew a walk, which was followed by singles from J.C. Armour and Landen Skeen to load the bases. However, a very timely home-to-first double play, followed by a even timelier strikeout, allowed the Grangers to escape without any damage.
Heritage (23-13) had just four hits in the nightcap as Stafford and Chandler also added singles.
Chandler pitched the first six innings and surrendered two earned runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out three batters, but was saddled with a tough loss. Garrison May pitched the seventh and allowed one hit.
Trevor Booton pitched a complete game for LaGrange (28-9). He gave up four walks to go with the four hits and finished with eight strikeouts.