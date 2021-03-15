LFO's Will Carroll belted two homers and drove in all five runs for the Warriors on Monday, but it would not be enough to get them past county rival Heritage, who picked up a 9-5 victory in Fort Oglethorpe in a non-region game.
Caden Snyder had an RBI-single in the top of the first inning and Alex Mixon delivered a sacrifice fly, while a third run scored on an error. Gage Shaver came through with a two-out, RBI-double in the second and Cannon Stafford followed up with an RBI-single.
Heritage got two more runs in the top of the third as Landen Skeen and Brady Chandler followed up a pair of leadoff singles with back-to-back RBIs on groundouts.
LFO's first run came on an RBI-single by Nyko Simpson in the bottom of the first before Carroll launched a two-out solo homer to center in the third.
The game would remain 7-2 going into the seventh when the Generals tacked on a pair of insurance runs. Skeen was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in the first run and an error plated the second.
The Warriors would make things interesting in their final at-bat Eli Walker led off with a double and Simpson singled before Carroll blasted his second homer of the game. However, that would turn out to the be the final tally of the night as Heritage improved to 10-2 on the year.
Chandler was 2 for 4 and had the only multi-hit game for the Generals.
Zach Barrett pitched four innings, giving up four hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Both runs he allowed were earned. Jonathan Glover gave up three earned on three hits and four walks in 2.1 innings, striking out three, while Garrison May got the final two outs, including his lone strikeout of the night to seal the victory.
Simpson also had two hits for LFO (1-12), while Josh McAfee had a triple.
McAfee threw the first 1.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits and a walk. He finished with one strikeout, while Simpson, Carroll, Walker and Malachi Powell also pitched for the Warriors.
LFO will begin Region 6-AAA play at home on Tuesday (5:55 p.m.) against North Murray, while Heritage - ranked No. 10 in the Class AAAA state poll this week - will travel to Chickamauga on Thursday for a 5:30 contest against Gordon Lee.