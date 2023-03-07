The Heritage Generals improved to 5-1 on the season after a narrow 3-2 home victory over Coahulla Creek on Monday afternoon.
Heritage spotted the Colts a run in the top of the first, but tied things up in the bottom of the fourth inning. J.J. Hunt led off the frame with a walk and later scored on a two-out single by Jonathan Glover.
A timely double play by the Generals in the top of the fifth preserved the 1-1 tie and Heritage took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning.
Eli Totherow drew a one-out walk and swiped second base before scoring on a RBI-double by Gage Shaver. Two batters later, Shaver raced home on a single off the bat of Hunt.
Coahulla Creek got a run home with one out in the top of the seventh and threatened for more as they loaded the bases. However, the Generals came up big with another twin killing to end the game.
Shaver went 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Jake Collett also had a single.
Brady Chandler threw the first five innings for Heritage. He gave up one earned run on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts. J.C. Armour allowed one earned run on a hit and three walks in 1.1 innings of relief. He struck out three batters, while Owen Carstens gave up a hit, but recorded the save after serving up the final double play ball in the seventh.
Heritage will head to Chickamauga on Wednesday to face Gordon Lee for the second time this season. The Trojans won the first matchup, 9-4, this past Saturday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.