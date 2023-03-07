Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals improved to 5-1 on the season after a narrow 3-2 home victory over Coahulla Creek on Monday afternoon.

Heritage spotted the Colts a run in the top of the first, but tied things up in the bottom of the fourth inning. J.J. Hunt led off the frame with a walk and later scored on a two-out single by Jonathan Glover.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

