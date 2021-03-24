The Heritage Generals claimed Game 1 of an important three-game series against Pickens with a 6-5 victory in Boynton on Tuesday.
A two-run single by Caden Snyder and a pair of walks with the bases loaded allowed the Generals to score four times in the bottom of the first inning. They would lead wire-to-wire, although the Dragons scored twice in the top of the seventh to make things interesting.
Gage Shaver went 2 for 4. Cannon Stafford had a hit and an RBI, scoring twice and drawing three walks. C.J. Robertson had a double, while Dylan Bryan and Brady Chandler were credited with RBIs.
Zach Barrett pitched 5.2 innings and gave up three earned runs on three hits and four walks with six strikeouts. Jonathan Glover walked one batter and struck out one batter, while Snyder allowed two unearned runs on two hits in one inning of relief. He finished with one strikeout.
Heritage (11-3, 4-0), will travel to Jasper on Friday to close out the Region 7-AAAA series with a doubleheader. The first pitch of the night is set for 5:30 p.m.