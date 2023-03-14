A three-run second inning helped the Heritage Generals pick up a narrow 4-3 road victory at Catoosa County rival LFO on Monday.
Jake Collett had a sacrifice fly as part of the second-inning outburst that gave the Generals a 3-1 lead. They picked up one more run in the top of the fifth as Gage Shaver singled and scored on an RBI from Brady Chandler.
Tanner Mantooth swiped home as part of a double steal in the bottom of the first inning for the Warriors. Then in the bottom of the seventh, Gabe Helton singled in a run and Kendall Chumley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. However, a groundout would end the game.
J.J. Hunt and Maddox Henry also had hits for Heritage, while Hunt's hit was a double. Shaver pitched four innings and Max Owens worked 2.2 innings. They combined for 16 strikeouts and four walks before Jonathan Glover worked the final one-third of an inning to get the save.
Brent Bowman went 2 for 4 for LFO. Donnie Brown had a double, while Mantooth and Eli Walker both had singles. Dylan Blankenship struck out 10 without giving up a walk in seven innings on the hill.
Heritage (7-3) will begin Region 7-AAAA play later today against Southeast Whitfield as the two teams start a three-game series. Meanwhile, LFO (8-5) will not play again until March 21 when they begin Region 6-AAA play at LaFayette.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.