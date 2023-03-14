Heritage Generals

A three-run second inning helped the Heritage Generals pick up a narrow 4-3 road victory at Catoosa County rival LFO on Monday.

Jake Collett had a sacrifice fly as part of the second-inning outburst that gave the Generals a 3-1 lead. They picked up one more run in the top of the fifth as Gage Shaver singled and scored on an RBI from Brady Chandler.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In