Heritage Generals

After two dominant shutout victories in the first two games of the series, the Heritage Generals polished off a three-game sweep of Southeast Whitfield in style Saturday afternoon with a 20-0 victory in Boynton that took just two-and-a-half innings to complete.

The first nine Generals reached base in the bottom of the first as the home team put up nine runs. That included a two-run double by Garrison May. May added an RBI-double in the second and J.C. Armour added a two-run double as the first eight hitters reached base in an 11-run frame.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In