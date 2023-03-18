After two dominant shutout victories in the first two games of the series, the Heritage Generals polished off a three-game sweep of Southeast Whitfield in style Saturday afternoon with a 20-0 victory in Boynton that took just two-and-a-half innings to complete.
The first nine Generals reached base in the bottom of the first as the home team put up nine runs. That included a two-run double by Garrison May. May added an RBI-double in the second and J.C. Armour added a two-run double as the first eight hitters reached base in an 11-run frame.
May and Jonathan Glover both went 3 for 3 with three runs scored. May drove in four runs and Glover finished with two RBIs, while J.J. Hunt and Zach Barrett both had two hits and two RBIs.
Brady Chandler knocked in three runs. Max Owens matched Armour with two RBIs, while Eli Totherow and Caden Strickland each had one RBI.
Armour pitched the first two innings and struck out two batters and Owens struck out one as he worked the third. Neither pitcher allowed a hit or a walk.
Heritage (11-3 overall) will put their 3-0 Region 7-AAAA record on the line Tuesday when they host Cedartown in the first of a three-game series. That series is set to conclude with a doubleheader at Cedartown on Friday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.