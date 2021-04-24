Needing to sweep a doubleheader from visiting Cedartown on Friday to claim the Region 7-AAAA championship, the Heritage Generals could only manage a split of the twinbill as the Bulldogs took the title and the No. 1 seed from the region for the Class AAAA state playoffs.
Cedartown 3, Heritage 0
After a 5-1 loss at Cedartown on Tuesday, the Generals' bats remained silent for Game 2 of the series as a pair of Bulldog pitchers combined on a timely no-hitter.
Cade Kiniry pitched seven solid innings for the Generals. He gave up just one earned run on seven hits and a walk with eight strikeouts.
Heritage 15, Cedartown 0
Friday's nightcap went just two-and-a-half innings as the home team scored five times in the bottom of the first and added 10 runs in the second, while holding the Bulldogs to just one hit.
Kiniry had a double, a triple and four RBIs, while C.J. Robertson had two hits, including a double, to go with one RBI. Brady Chandler doubled and knocked in three runs in the victory.
Alex Mixon, Gage Shaver and Landen Skeen had two hits apiece. Mixon knocked in two runs, while Skeen, Caden Snyder and Dylan Bryan each had one RBI. Skeen also got the victory on the hill with three innings of work. He walked just one batter and struck out two.
Cedartown and Heritage both finished the 7-AAAA slate at 14-4, but the Bulldogs won the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of winning two of the three games in the series.
Heritage (22-7) will be the No. 2 seed out of the region for the state playoffs. They will open the postseason in Boynton next week with a first-round, best-of-three series against Stephenson (9-7), the No. 3 seed from Region 6.