The Heritage Generals assured themselves of a first-round state playoff series at home as they took a doubleheader from Central-Carroll Friday night in Boynton to sweep the season series.
Heritage 3, Central 1
The Lions would draw first blood with a run in the top of the first inning, but Cade Kiniry would tie the game with a sacrifice fly in the third and the Generals would score the go-ahead runs in the fifth.
Four straight singles began the inning, which including an RBI-hit by Cannon Stafford. Alex Mixon later knocked in a run on a fielder's choice.
Kiniry pitched all seven innings to get the win. He allowed just four hits and struck out seven batters without giving up a walk.
C.J. Robertson had three hits and scored twice for the Generals. Stafford and Gage Shaver matched Kiniry with two hits, while Caden Snyder added a single.
Heritage 4, Central 3
The Generals scored all four of their runs in the second inning of the nightcap.
Two runs would come in on a Central error. Dylan Bryan would deliver an RBI-single and Kiniry picked up an RBI on a fielder's choice. Bryan finished with two hits, while Robertson, Stafford, Snyder and Brady Chandler each had singles.
Landen Skeen was the winning pitcher. He gave up two earned runs on six hits and four walks in five innings of work. He finished with three strikeouts before turning things over to Snyder. The senior worked the final two innings, giving up one hit and striking out two batters to record the save.
Heritage (20-5 overall) is now 13-2 in Region 7-AAAA with just three region games remaining on the schedule. The Generals will travel to second place Cedartown Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. before they host the Bulldogs in a doubleheader on Friday that is also scheduled to start at 5:30.
Cedartown is 12-3 in region play and just one game behind Heritage in the standings. The Generals are also scheduled to play host to Signal Mountain on Saturday (April 17) at 1:30 p.m.