The Heritage Generals and Ringgold Tigers put on a back-and-forth battle for fans in Boynton on Thursday night, but in the end it was the homestanding Generals pulling out a 6-5 victory to split this week's home-and-home series.
Ringgold scored solo runs in the first, second, third, fifth and sixth innings, while Heritage put up two in the bottom of the first and two in the bottom of the third. They got their final two runs in the sixth inning, thanks in part to four walks and an error.
Cannon Stafford stayed hot with two hits and an RBI. Gage Shaver and Landen Skeen both had one hit and one RBI, while C.J. Robertson also drove in a run.
Zach Barrett pitched the first four innings. He gave up four runs, though none of them were earned, on six hits and a walk. He finished with seven strikeouts. Cade Kiniry struck out three batters in two innings, allowing one earned run on one hit and one walk. Caden Snyder struck out one batter in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
Chase Ghormley, Hudson Chandler, Eli Norris and Robbie Bates all pitched for the Tigers. They combined to allow three earned runs on five hits and seven walks with six strikeouts.
Mason Parker went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Sam Mills had two hits in three at-bats, while Colin Mountjoy and Austin McMahan each drove in a run.
Heritage (3-1) will host Dalton on Monday at 5:30 p.m., while Ringgold (3-2) will welcome in the Catamounts this Saturday for a doubleheader. First pitch of Game 1 is set for 11 a.m.