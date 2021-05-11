The 2021 season officially came to an end for the Heritage baseball team on Monday as the 10th-ranked Generals ran into a buzzsaw in Savannah as second-ranked Benedictine swept the Class AAAA best-of-three state quarterfinal series, 11-2 and 20-1.
No further information on the games were available as of press time.
Heritage ended its season with a stellar 26-9 overall mark, while the Cadets will take a 31-4 record into their state semifinal series this weekend against either North Oconee or Troup.