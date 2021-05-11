Heritage Generals

The 2021 season officially came to an end for the Heritage baseball team on Monday as the 10th-ranked Generals ran into a buzzsaw in Savannah as second-ranked Benedictine swept the Class AAAA best-of-three state quarterfinal series, 11-2 and 20-1.

No further information on the games were available as of press time.

Heritage ended its season with a stellar 26-9 overall mark, while the Cadets will take a 31-4 record into their state semifinal series this weekend against either North Oconee or Troup.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

