For the second time in four days, the Gordon Lee Trojans and Heritage Generals needed extra innings to decide a baseball game.
After the Trojans picked up a 9-4 victory in eight innings at Ridgeland High School this past Saturday, the Generals got a measure of revenge on Wednesday with a 5-2, nine-inning win in Chickamauga.
Heritage took a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the second inning. Eli Totherow had an RBI-single and Gage Shaver came through with a sacrifice fly.
Those would be the only runs of the game until the bottom of the sixth inning when Kade Cowan drew a walk and trotted home on a two-run blast by Blake Rodgers.
Both teams stranded a runner at third base in the eighth, but in the ninth, Shaver tripled and scored on a double by Brady Chandler to break the tie. A second run scored on an error later in the inning before J.C. Armour came through with a run-scoring single.
Gordon Lee made things interesting with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Ty Thompson singled and Nate Dunfee doubled to bring the tying run to the plate. However, Heritage was able to secure the final out to end the game.
Armour went 3 for 4 at the plate with a triple, while eight other Generals had one hit each, including a double from Maddox Henry.
Zach Barrett pitched five innings of four-hit ball with one walk and eight strikeouts. Shaver got the win in relief.
Dunfee finished with two doubles in five at-bats. Cowan also had a double, while Holt Roberts picked up a single.
Aiden Goodwin scattered six hits and issued three walks in six innings and finished with five strikeouts. Garrett Ross and Jackson Scali worked out of the bullpen with Scali taking the loss.
Heritage (6-1) will play at Ringgold on Thursday before they host the Tigers on Friday. Gordon Lee (4-4) will welcome in Sonoraville for a game on Friday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.