The Heritage Generals pushed home the tying run in the top of the sixth inning on Thursday, but gave up the eventual winning run in the bottom of the sixth and dropped a 2-1 decision at Coahulla Creek.
The Colts scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the third on a double and a pair of Heritage errors.
They maintained the 1-0 lead through five innings, but the Generals tied it up a half-inning later as Max Owens ripped a two-out double before scoring on a Coahulla Creek error.
But in the home half of the frame, the Colts led off with two singles and a walk to load the bases before taking the lead on a sacrifice fly.
Heritage put runners at first and second in the seventh, but both were left stranded as they dropped to 3-3 on the year.
Owens finished 2 for 3, while Cannon Stafford walked twice and had a triple to account for the only other hit for the Generals. Zach Barrett gave up just five hits and one earned run in six innings on the mound. He struck out four and walked two.
Heritage will make the short drive to face LFO Friday at 5 p.m. On Saturday, they will take on Gordon Lee in the final game of the Catoosa County Children's Fund tripleheader at AT&T Field. First pitch of that game is slated for 4 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.