The Heritage Generals gave up the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning and dropped a 4-3 home decision to Coahulla Creek on Monday afternoon in a non-region game.
The Colts scored the first three runs of the game before the Generals finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth.
Gage Shaver drew a walk and took second on defensive indifference before scoring on a single off the bat of Landen Skeen. Heritage would go on to load the bases later in the inning, but left the sacks full.
The Navy-and-Red pushed home the tying runs one inning later. Brady Chandler scored on an error before Skeen drove in Shaver with another RBI-single.
Heritage had the tying and winning runs on in the bottom of the seventh, but both were left stranded.
Skeen and Shaver had two hits apiece, while Max Owens added a single for the Generals' other hit.
J.J. Hunt pitched five innings and gave up three runs, though only two were earned. He allowed seven hits and walked two batters while striking out four in the loss. Jonathan Glover surrendered just one hit in two innings of relief. He finished with three strikeouts.
Heritage (3-2) will travel to Coahulla Creek for a rematch on Thursday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.