The Heritage Generals fell to 2-2 in Region 6-AAAA play after suffering a 13-3 loss at Pickens in the first game of a three-game series on Tuesday.
The Dragons (12-1, 4-0) erupted for six runs in the bottom of the first inning to give themselves an early cushion. Heritage (3-9 overall) would cut the lead in half with three runs in the top of the second, but Pickens would add to its lead in the fourth and fifth innings before finishing things off in the sixth.
J.T. Eaton had a double and two RBI's for the Generals. C.J. Robertson also had a double and drove in one run, while Nolen Dietz, Caden Snyder and Ryan Heet all had singles.
Nick Hanson took the loss for Heritage. He pitched four innings, giving up eight runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Only three of the runs he allowed were earned.
Games 2 and 3 in the series will be played as a doubleheader back in Boynton on Friday.