The Heritage Generals suffered just their second loss in region play this season with a 6-2 setback to visiting Northwest Whitfield in the first of a three-game series with the Bruins on Tuesday.
Caden Snyder had an RBI-single in the first inning for the Generals, while Cade Kiniry doubled and scored on an error in the sixth.
Zack Barrett pitched four innings, allowing six earned runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Cade Fisher got the victory for Northwest. He allowed two hits and two walks with 12 strikeouts. Neither of the runs he allowed were earned.
Heritage (15-5, 8-2) will head to Tunnel Hill tomorrow for a doubleheader against the Bruins to finish up the 7-AAAA series. The games were moved up from Friday in advance of possible inclement weather.